Police searching Blue Hills Reservation area for armed carjacking suspects

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

MILTON, Mass. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for suspects accused of a carjacking in Milton on Tuesday night.

Canton Police say the alleged crime occurred on Green Street, with several suspects stealing a car at gunpoint.

On Wednesday, the suspects’ car was found on Brush Hill Road after evading Randolph Police in a chase, according to State Police.

The suspects, who are believed to be armed, fled on foot. Police have established a perimeter in the area of the Blue Hills Reservation using patrols and K9 teams.

No arrests have been made at this time.

There will be a heavy police presence in the area of Route 138 and Green Street while authorities continue their investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

