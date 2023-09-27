Police searching for armed robbery suspect that tied up employees in Salem, NH

Salem, NH — Police in Salem, New Hampshire are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint, tying up its employees, before escaping Wednesday.

Officers received a call for a man who robbed the business at 522 South Broadway and tied up the employees before leaving the area, according to the Salem Police Department.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 6′2″, in his 50s or 60s, and wearing a Covid mask, glasses, a black Bruins hat, a blue sweatshirt or hoodie, grey pants, black shoes, and a black backpack. He was last walking with a gun on Route 28 towards Methuen.

Patrol units immediately began to search for the suspect and cleared the business, ensuring the employees were unharmed.

A K-9 was deployed and tracked towards the rail trail and Methuen.

Salem Detectives are currently processing the scene for evidence while Methuen Police are assisting with the search for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joshua Dempsey at the Salem Police Department at 603-893-1911.

