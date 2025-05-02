Police: Search underway for occupants of a stolen car after fleeing from a fire hydrant crash

BOSTON — A search is underway for the occupants of a stolen car after they crashed the vehicle into a fire hydrant, police say.

Boston police say they received a report of a motor vehicle crash at 1257 Blue Hill Avenue around 3:22 p.m.

Once on the scene, officers observed a car that had struck a fire hydrant. Officers later determined that the vehicle had been stolen and that the occupants had fled.

Members of the Boston Police and Fire Department were on scene, alongside Boston Water, investigating the incident.

No arrests have been made, and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

