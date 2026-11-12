Police search for suspect who fled traffic stop near Quincy MBTA station; school lockdowns lifted

QUINCY, Mass. — North Quincy Public Schools were placed on lockdown Thursday as authorities searched for a suspect who fled on foot after a traffic stop.

According to Quincy Police Chief Mark Kennedy, state police attempted to stop an individual over the Neponset Bridge during a traffic stop in Quincy when he bailed out of the car and fled on foot.

Video from the scene shows an abandoned vehicle, which the suspect allegedly fled.

Additional video also shows the suspect running and jumping over a fence onto the MBTA tracks.

Service was delayed on the Red Line due to police activity between North Quincy and JFK/UMass.

Police are attempting to locate the suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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