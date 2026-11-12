Nor’easter to bring cold rain, gusty winds and some snow to Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — A nor’easter is expected to bring a stretch of cold rain and gusty winds to Massachusetts, along with the potential for wet snow in higher elevations.

Meteorologist AJ Mastrangelo says the storm will be a long-duration event, with precipitation continuing into Friday.

“As we see for the afternoon on Thursday, places north of the Mass Pike, out towards Lowell, expect to see more light to steady rainfall,” Mastrangelo said. “At the same time, elevations over 2,000 feet and southern parts of Vermont are likely going over to plain snow, and this continues to work on in as we move into tonight.”

For Boston and communities closer to the coast, the storm is expected to be primarily a rain-and-wind event rather than a snowstorm.

Rain will fill in throughout Thursday before becoming heavier and peaking Thursday night. Showers will linger into Friday, although the rain is expected to become lighter during the day.

Steadier rain remains across the interior for the most part today, but that changes tonight as a coastal low nears. Rain flips to snow across higher terrain tonight with some brief coatings possible. Chilly mixed showers continue tomorrow before weekend improvements. @Boston25 pic.twitter.com/pjayTdlDGr — A.J. Mastrangelo (@AJ_Mast_WX) November 12, 2026

Most towns and cities will remain above freezing Friday morning, meaning snow is not expected in Boston or MetroWest.

A couple of inches of snow will be possible in the higher elevations, including the Berkshires, Green Mountains and Monadnocks. The Worcester Hills could also see a brief slushy coating on grassy surfaces, but temperatures are not expected to be cold enough for significant accumulation on pavement.

Winds will also pick up Thursday night into Friday. Sustained northeast winds of 10 to 20 mph could gust between 30 and 45 mph, with the strongest winds along the coast. Those gusts are expected to remain below Wind Advisory criteria.

Astronomical low tide should also help minimize the risk of coastal flooding.

Showers will gradually lighten during the day Friday, but conditions are expected to remain soggy and blustery before the storm moves out.

For the full forecast, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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