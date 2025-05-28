Police search for sexual assault suspect in popular Boston park

BOSTON — Charlestown’s Paul Revere Park is a peaceful park nestled into the busy heart of Boston

This refuge from city life, almost underneath the Zakim Bridge, is a place where people can play with their kids, run their dogs, or soak in the early summer air.

But even here in this idyllic setting, there is concern about a disturbing crime.

At about ten Wednesday morning, a woman told police she was sexually assaulted.

Police are now looking for a suspect.

“It’s horrifying because this is our neighborhood, said Charlestown resident Jeanine Maglione. “We freely walk back and forth here, I wouldn’t think twice, certainly at ten o’clock in the morning.”

“That makes me feel so insecure. I usually walk my dog here, mostly every day, different time of the day, so that is a little bit unsafe,” said Gisela Barragan of the North End.

The Massachusetts State Police have primary jurisdiction over Paul Revere Park.

So far, the agency has not released a description of a suspect.

But today, on what otherwise is a perfect late spring day, people here are paying close attention to their own personal safety.

“I think wherever you are, particularly in the city, you just have to be mindful of your surroundings,” Maglione said.

“My neighbors have talked about not walking past the locks in the evening. But I still believe this is a safe environment. But I don’t like hearing about this incident,” said Nancy Nichols Kearns of Charlestown.

If you have any information about the case, you are encouraged to contact the Massachusetts State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

