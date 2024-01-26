Police: Saugus teacher arrested after being found with ‘suspicious substance’ in faculty bathroom

SAUGUS, Mass — A Saugus teacher was arrested after she was found with a Class A substance inside a faculty bathroom at a middle school on Thursday, authorities said.

Officers responded to the Saugus Middle School after receiving a 911 call for a “suspicious substance” found in a bathroom just before 10:45 a.m., according to the Saugus Police Department.

After an investigation, 52-year-old Roxanne Plaskon, a teacher at the school, was found to have a Class A substance, which Massachusetts defines as a narcotic sold in pure liquid or powder form.

“It’s not true… it’s not true,” Plaskon told Boston 25 as she was leaving the Saugus police station following her arrest.

In a letter to families, Saugus Superintendent Michael Hashem called the incident “deeply concerning” and said the matter is still under investigation.

“The school department has worked cooperatively with the Saugus Police Department and will continue to do so. Both the Saugus Administration and Saugus Police Department addressed the situation, following the appropriate procedures and laws, to make sure that at no time was the safety of students or staff in jeopardy,” Hashem wrote.

“Well, I’m shocked. I mean it’s hard to believe,” said a Saugus parent. “Someone like that is teaching our children.”

Neighbors also find it hard to believe Plaskon would allegedly do drugs with kids nearby.

“You shouldn’t be bringing drugs into school. That’s for sure, not with children, not anybody,” said Roxc Ramirez.

Saugus police said no other students or staff were ever in danger.

Plaskon, who was released on bail Thursday night, denied the charges.

Authorities said additional details regarding Plaskon’s arraignment will be released at a later time.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group