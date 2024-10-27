Police: Report of attempted kidnapping in Abington deemed not credible

ABINGTON, Mass. — A report of an attempted kidnapping in Abington has been deemed not credible.

According to police, investigators worked nonstop after a woman told them she was grabbed around her waist and fought off her attacker.

“An impressive effort of intelligence gathering, interviews, and combing over an hour’s worth of surveillance video they came to the conclusion that the original account from the victim was not adding up,” police said in a statement.

Police say they questioned the victim again and she said she was not grabbed and does not believe anyone exited the white van.

“We appreciate all the efforts of our law enforcement partners who assisted us, the citizens of Abington who shared our social media post, and the members of the Abington Police Department who worked tirelessly around the clock to bring this investigation to a close,” police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

