Police investigating report of person with a gun of Patriot Place, no threat to the public

FOXBORO, Mass. — Police are investigating a report of a person possibly armed with a gun at Patriot Place in Foxboro.

According to authorities, investigators received the report around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Both state and local police responded to the area, and the Boston 25 cameras saw several police cruisers in the area of Showcase Cinema.

After a thorough search, law enforcement determined the area safe.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Foxboro Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

