Police investigating attempted kidnapping in Abington

ABINGTON, Mass. — Abington Police are asking for any surveillance footage as they investigate an attempted kidnapping.

According to police, the attempted kidnapping took place on October 25 around 5:55 p.m. near the South Shore Terminal lot located at 1431 Bedford Street (Route 18).

Police say that a white utility van approached a woman walking along Bedford Street. The van pulled over and a man jumped out of the van and grabbed the victim around the waist. She fought him off and then ran away to safety.

The license plate, make, and model was not available.

“We are working with area businesses to check camera footage and other state and local law enforcement partners to utilize their resources to investigate this crime,” Abington police said in a release.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Abington Police Department at 781-878-3232.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

