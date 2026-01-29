Police release video of incident at gym involving former Patriot Patrick Pass

NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI — New video released on Thursday shows the moment a multi-time Patriots Super Bowl champion seemingly shoved an 82-year-old man at a New England gym.

Former Patriots fullback and three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Pass was arrested in September 2024 for alleged assault.

Video released by North Providence Police on Thursday shows the man attempt to wipe down the gym equipment Pass was standing next to when the former Patriots fullback shoves the man backward into another row of machines.

Pass, 46, surrendered to authorities on charges of assault on a person over 60, causing bodily injury and disorderly conduct, according to the North Providence police.

Pass was booked on the charges, arraigned, and released on $10,000 bail after a warrant stemming from an investigation into the alleged incident was issued for his arrest.

Pass was in court on Thursday. Boston 25’s sister station WPRI says Pass will not be facing serious charges and was accepted into a diversion program.

Pass appeared in Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII, and XXXIX and started at fullback in New England’s Super Bowl XXXIX victory over Philadelphia.

In seven seasons with New England, Pass tallied more than 500 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns.

