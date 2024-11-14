Police release photos of suspect involved in daytime shooting near Worcester City Hall

WORCESTER, Mass. — Authorities released new pictures Tuesday of a suspect they say was involved in a daytime shooting near city hall last Wednesday.

According to Worcester Police, officers responding to a shots fired call on November 6 around 10:30 a.m. on Main Street discovered that three men were involved in a fight behind Worcester City Hall near the Common.

During the altercation, officials say one of the men pulled out a gun and fired off a few rounds. There were no known injuries at the time.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the man pictured. Investigators believe he was involved in the fight.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Worcester city hall shots fired (Worcester Police Department)

