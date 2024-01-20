Police: One arrested, other suspect still at large in armed Brockton home invasion

BROCKTON, Mass. — Authorities arrested a suspect wanted in connection with an armed home invasion in Brockton on Friday afternoon.

Officers responding to the area of 108 Belair Street around 12:10 p.m. for a report of a house break-in found that two masked men, one wielding a knife and another with a gun, entered an apartment and stole a safe, according to Brockton Police. It is unclear if the apartment was occupied at the time.

The suspects then drove off in a grey pickup truck heading north on Belair Street.

A short time later, State Police and Attleboro Police spotted the truck on I-95 South near Route 123 and arrested the driver, according to police.

The suspect’s name is not being released at this time. The second suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brockton Police at 508-941-0200.

