Police officer hospitalized after rollover crash in southern Mass.

SEEKONK, Mass. — A police officer in southern Massachusetts was hospitalized after a rollover crash on Tuesday afternoon amid the region’s first winter storm of the season.

The officer was heading to a disturbance call on Highland Avenue when their cruiser hydroplaned and flipped multiple times, a Seekonk Police officer told WPRI.

The cruiser ended up rolling into the parking lot of Advanced Auto Parts.

The officer was trapped and had to be cut out of the vehicle by firefighters.

Police say the officer does not seem to have life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

