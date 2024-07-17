Police officer hit by car while responding to call for person with gun outside Boston church

BOSTON — Two suspects were arrested and three firearms were seized after police say an officer was struck by a fleeing vehicle while responding to a call for a person with a gun in the parking lot of a church in Boston on Tuesday night.

Markeith Walton, 21, of Marlboro, and Robert Scott, 26, of Mattapan, are slated to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on firearms and trespassing charges, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a person with a gun in the area of St. Matthew’s Church at 33 Stanton Street just after 11:30 p.m. learned a group of four people, two of whom had firearms, were in a no-trespassing zone, police said.

As officers approached the individuals, two suspects jumped over a fence and another entered a vehicle and attempted to flee, according to police.

“The vehicle accelerated towards officers at a high rate of speed, striking one officer forcing him onto the hood and rolling off the side,” the department said in a statement Wednesday morning.

The officer who was struck was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One suspect was arrested in the parking lot, while another suspect who hopped the fence was also tracked down and taken into custody. Officers also recovered a Polymer 80 with one round in the chamber, a Smith and Wesson M&P with one round in the chamber and six rounds in the magazine, and a Glock 43 with six rounds in the magazine.

There was no immediate word on the search for the other two suspects who evaded capture.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

