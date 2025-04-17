Police officer fires gun during encounter with ‘vicious’ dog outside Boston Public Library

A Boston police officer opened fire on a “vicious” dog near the Boston Public Library, just a short distance from the Boston Marathon finish line on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a call for a removal request at the library at 700 Boylston Street just before 9:30 a.m. encountered the dog in question, a Boston Police Department spokesman told Boston 25 News.

The dog tried to attack an officer, who fired their gun at the animal, the BPS spokesperson said.

The dog avoided the gunfire and fled away from the library, prompting a search.

Officers tried to tase the dog several times before finally cornering it in the area of Boston Common and Downtown Crossing, according to police. They were eventually able to tase and subdue the animal.

“Multiple taser deployments were made at separate locations in the course of attempting to apprehend the dog,” the BPS spokesperson noted.

Video from the scene of the shooting showed a large section outside the library roped off with yellow police tape.

Police said no one was injured in the incident and that no arrests have been made.

An investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

