Police: NH man with history of threatening teens arrested for loitering, pointing rifle at juveniles

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly threatening teens waiting for a school bus just hours after being arrested for allegedly loitering with weapons.

34-year-old Scott White is charged with criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, criminal use of an electronic self-defense weapon, and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. He is also facing 2 counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.

According to Manchester Police, on February 21 around 1:20 a.m., officers responded to a report from Autofair Honda on Keller Street that an unknown vehicle was loitering in the lot. Responding officers found White in the car with a couple of juveniles.

Officials say White couldn’t explain why he was on the property and also had a gun, badge, taser, and handcuffs with him in the car. He was arrested and released on personal recognizance bail.

Hours later around 7:30 a.m., police say White pointed a rifle at two teenagers who were waiting for the school bus.

Prior to both of these incidents, on February 5, White threatened teems with a gun and a taser while following them in his car, according to investigators.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody on February 28. He is being held on preventative detention.

Authorities are asking anyone with information related to these incidents to contact Manchester Police.

