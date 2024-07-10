Police: NH man found naked on blood-soaked porch after hitting elderly man with chair, injuring dog

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man is facing criminal chairs after police say he struck an elderly man with a chair and injured his dog during a recent altercation in New Hampshire.

Donald Pierce, 55, of Manchester, is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault domestic violence, felony criminal threatening, felony criminal mischief, four counts of simple assault, criminal trespass, indecent exposure, misdemeanor criminal mischief, cruelty to animals, and resisting arrest, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a domestic incident in the area of 38 Pine Avenue in Manchester around 1 a.m. Sunday heard someone yelling for help in the rear of the home and found a man lying on a bloody porch with a naked man standing next to him, police said.

The naked man, later identified as Pierce, allegedly started shouting and making threats before charging at the officers.

“An officer deployed a taser multiple times in an effort to subdue the man,” the department said in a statement. “Several officers worked to get the man into custody and were successful.”

An investigation later revealed that Pierce had been involved in a physical altercation with a woman at a nearby home before he punched and struck an 86-year-old man with a chair. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The elderly man was letting his dog out at the time of the attack and the animal was also injured by Pierce, according to police.

Pierce and the victim didn’t know each other, police noted.

Pierce is being held in preventative detention pending a July 16th probable cause hearing.

An investigation is ongoing.

