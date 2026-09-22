Police: Nashua man on the run located, arrested for arson

NASHUA, NH — A Nashua man who was on the run from police in connection with a fire has been arrested and charged with arson, police say.

Police arrested 39-year-old Derrick Couture on a Class A Felony for Arson. He also faces several other charges including: Criminal Trespass, Criminal Threatening, and Resisting Arrest/Detention.

Derrick Couture

According to Nashua police, officers received a call reporting that Couture was walking in the area of a fire. Once located, Couture ran from police.

Police said on Monday that it was believed that Couture had traveled to Tyngsborough.

Couture is being held on preventive detention and will be arraigned in Nashua court tomorrow at 1 PM.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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