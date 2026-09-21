Tyngsborough police searching for potentially dangerous man wanted in NH arson investigation

Police in northern Massachusetts are searching for a man wanted in connection with an arson investigation in New Hampshire

Derrick Couture, 39, is believed to have traveled to Tyngsborough after an arson incident in Nashua earlier on Monday.

Tyngsborough police say Couture may be a danger to himself or others and residents are asked to not approach him.

Anyone who sees him or may know of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

“Tyngsborough Police are actively searching the area with law enforcement partners, including Nashua Police and the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT Team. Residents may see an increased police presence as the search continues,” Tyngsborough police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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