Police: Motorcyclist killed after colliding with a commercial truck in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, NH — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a commercial truck in Manchester, NH.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. when the Manchester Police Department responded to 344 East Industrial Park Drive to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a commercial motor vehicle.

Once on the scene, officers determined that the 2025 Freightliner, driven by a 34-year-old male from Manchester, NH, was traveling Southbound when it began to make a right into 344 East Industrial Park Drive, when a motorcycle operated by a 58-year-old male from Bedford, NH, was traveling in the same direction struck the rear passenger tires of the truck.

The motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries and later died at a local hospital. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

At this time, the identity of the motorcycle operator is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit is actively investigating the cause and circumstances of the crash. They are encouraging anyone with information to contact them at 603-668-8711.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group