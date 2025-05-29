Police: A Member of Fall River police taken into custody after drunkenly forcing himself into a home

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A criminal complaint was filed against a Fall River Police Officer.

According to a report, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, a person contacted the Fall River police to report a random man banging on their front door and repeatedly calling out a woman’s name.

Officers immediately dispatched a crew to the location. The caller had ended the call and informed the unknown man that cops were on the way.

Shortly thereafter, the unknown man had allegedly forced his way into the Fall River home and asked for the woman once again, and after being informed, once again, that the woman did not live there, the man left.

Police arrived shortly after and were told that the man had left, but were given a description of the individual. Police were able to locate the man matching the description and identified him as a member of the Fall River Police Department.

According to police, the unidentified officer was heavily intoxicated.

“It is common practice for law enforcement, when encountering individuals under the influence who have unknowingly trespassed onto private property, to use discretion and arrange for medical treatment if needed.” A spokesperson for the Fall River Police Department said. “However, in this case, given the subject’s status as a police officer and the higher standard to which officers are held, no discretion was exercised.”

The name of the officer will be released once arraigned in court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

