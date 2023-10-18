Police: Man, woman who engaged in sexual relations in MBTA elevator arrested on warrants

BOSTON — A man and who woman who allegedly engaged in sexual relations inside an MBTA elevator in Boston were arrested Monday on warrants, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a couple fornicating in an elevator at State Street station around 10 p.m. learned the suspects were wanted on several warrants out of Boston Municipal Court, according to the Transit Police Department.

Some charges the man and woman were wanted for include assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering, and assault and battery on a police officer, officials said.

There were no additional details immediately available.

