Police: Man stole $3,000 worth of power tools from local hardware store in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE, MASS. — A man was arrested after police say he allegedly stole $3,000 worth of power tools from a local hardware store in Lakeville.

According to officials, at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night, police responded to a burglary alarm at a hardware store on Bedford Street in Lakeville.

When officers arrived, they located an unoccupied vehicle running behind the business and determined the building had been broken into.

During a search of the area, officers located about $3,000 worth of power tools behind the building including chainsaws, battery-powered tools, and compressors.

Following a stop by police, 40-year-old Kevin Lord of Falmouth was located in a rideshare vehicle.

He was charged with breaking and entering during the nighttime to commit a felony, and malicious destruction of property over $1,200.

He was arraigned in Wareham District Court on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

