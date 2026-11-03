Man caught packaging fentanyl, crack cocaine in Roxbury, police say

BOSTON — A Brighton man is facing drug trafficking charges after police said they found him packaging fentanyl and crack cocaine in Roxbury.

Police in Roxbury said they saw three people gathered behind parked vehicles on Southampton Street shortly before noon.

Investigators said one person, identified as 38-year-old Christopher Morrisey, was seen separating and tying multiple bags containing a white powdery substance.

Officers said as they approached, Morrisey quickly placed his hands into the back of his pants before removing them.

Police said they seized a large plastic bag containing 28 grams of fentanyl, seven plastic bags of crack cocaine, and one large plastic bag of crack cocaine.

During a search, officers also seized drug packaging materials, two digital scales, and $316 in cash.

Police also said he had three active arrest warrants.

Morrisey was placed under arrest and is expected to be arraigned for trafficking more than 10 grams of fentanyl and trafficking crack cocaine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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