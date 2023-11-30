Police: Man attacks hospital staff, leads officers on chase through Gardner in stolen ambulance

GARDNER, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a man allegedly attacked hospital staff members and stole an ambulance in Gardner Wednesday night.

At 5:42 p.m., Ashburnham EMS were at Heywood Hospital Emergency Room completing a patient transfer, according to Ashburnham Interim Fire Chief Chris Conrad. While completing the transfer, an unknown man reportedly gained access to the emergency room and began attacking hospital staff and a civilian.

Officials say Ashburnham EMS intervened and removed the assailant from the victims. At this point, the suspect allegedly assaulted EMS personnel and entered an ambulance, stealing it.

Police pursued the suspect in the stolen ambulance through Gardner and Hubbardston. The erratic ambulance driver struck several other vehicles during the chase, according to officials. There were no reports of any serious injuries in those crashes.

Witnesses tell Boston 25 News they saw the ambulance driving at a high rate of speed down Timpany Boulevard in Gardner towards Walmart with several cruisers in pursuit.

Video shows police pursuing the alleged stolen vehicle.

The suspect drove back to Gardner and returned to the hospital, striking a pole in the front of the building. He was taken into custody without further incident.

His name is not being released at this time.

A spokesperson for the hospital said, “At 5:37 p.m., an incident occurred in Heywood Hospital Emergency Department involving the unauthorized use of an emergency vehicle.”

The ambulance sustained serious damage during the theft and pursuit.

An investigation by the Gardner Police Department remains ongoing. Gardner, Ashburnham, Hubbardston, Rutland, and State Police units assisted with the apprehension of the suspect

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

