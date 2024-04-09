Police: Man arrested for numerous Cohasset car break-ins

COHASSET, Mass. — Police arrested a man they say broke into several cars in a Cohasset parking lot Tuesday night.

Jack William Cifrino, 21, of Plymouth, is charged with three counts of breaking and entering into a vehicle and three counts of larceny under $1200.

Officers responding to a town parking lot around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a car break-in were met by a witness who said Cifrino was entering parked cars and stealing items that were left inside, according to Cohasset Police.

After a brief interview with witnesses, police allegedly found stolen items on Cifrino. He was arrested and held overnight at police headquarters.

Cifrino was arraigned in Quincy District Court Wednesday morning.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group