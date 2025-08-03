Police: Man arrested for driving boat intoxicated on New Hampshire Lake

HOLDERNESS, N.H. — An Ashland man was arrested for boating under the influence on Squam Lake in Holderness, New Hampshire, on Wednesday night.

Joseph D. Wescott, 44, was taken into custody by New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Officers.

The incident occurred at 10:00 p.m. on July 30, when police recieved reports of a hazardous boater threatening individuals on the shore.

Upon arriving at the scene, Marine Patrol Officers, alongside members of the Ashland Police Department and the Holderness Police Department, identified Wescott and conducted a preliminary investigation, which determined he had been boating while impaired. Wescott was subsequently charged with boating under the influence and criminal threatening.

Following his arrest, Wescott was transported to the Grafton County Jail, where he was held pending arraignment scheduled for Thursday, July 31.

Authorities are continuing their investigation and are seeking additional information from the public.

Anyone with relevant details is encouraged to contact Marine Patrol Officer Meredith Brinton at Meredith.L.Brinton@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

