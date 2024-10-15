Police: Malden man facing slew of gun charges for shooting inside Boston parking garage

BOSTON — Authorities arrested a Malden man early Monday morning for allegedly firing a gun inside a parking garage.

36-year-old Davon Olaes is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Officers responding to the area of 100 Warrenton Street for a report of a large fight received a second 911 call for shots fired inside the parking garage at 270 Tremont Street, according to Boston Police.

Investigators say no one was injured during the shooting but they found several spent shell casings and ballistic evidence.

A description of the suspect’s vehicle was given out and officers quickly located it parked outside the garage.

Police say the occupants inside the vehicle, one of whom was Olaes, were asked to exit the vehicle. Olaes allegedly ran from officers and threw a firearm before slipping and falling.

He was quickly apprehended and after a pat frisk, authorities say they found a box of .22 caliber ammunition from inside the car. According to officials, the gun Olaes threw during the foot pursuit with police was determined to be a DB9 Diamondback with one round in the chamber and two rounds in the magazine.

Olaes will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

