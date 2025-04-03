Police: Maine man shot, killed mother as she drove, then shot 3 other drivers before killing self

SABATTUS, Maine — A Maine man fatally shot his mother as she drove him along a road in Sabattus, then began shooting at other drivers traveling along the roadway, killing one and injuring two others, before shooting and killing himself, state police said Thursday.

James Davis III, 29, of Sabattus was a passenger in a vehicle driven by his mother, Christine Smith, 47, of Sabattus, when he fatally shot her on Wednesday afternoon before opening fire on other drivers randomly, state police said.

A news conference is planned for 3 p.m. Thursday at the Maine State Police barracks in Gray, state police said.

The fatal shootings happened at approximately 4:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Middle Road, or Route 9, in Sabattus, state police said Thursday.

While traveling on King Road at the intersection of Middle Road, Route 9, James Davis shot his mother. She was pronounced dead on scene, state police said.

The vehicle traveled across Middle Road before coming to a stop, at which point James Davis exited the car and began shooting at passing vehicles.

Driver Katherine Williams, 53, of Sabattus, was traveling on Middle Road at the time of the incident when she was struck by gunfire. She was taken by ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, state police said.

Two other drivers, Tyson Turner, 19, of Jay and David Wilson, 35, of Hartford were also shot. They were traveling in separate cars and were the sole occupants in their vehicles.

Both Turner and Wilson were taken by ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center and are expected to survive, state police said. James Davis then shot and killed himself.

Autopsies will be performed on James Davis, Christine Smith, and Williams, state police said.

Detectives and Evidence Response Technicians with Major Crimes Unit South remained on scene throughout the night, processing evidence and conducting witness interviews.

Lisbon Police, Sabattus Police, and the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene.

Sabattus is a small town in Maine, east of Lewiston and northwest of Bowdoin. The town’s population was 5,044 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group