Explosive device pulled out of Charles River in Needham by magnet fisherman, police say

NEEDHAM, Mass — The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was called to Kendrick Street in Needham after a magnet fisherman pulled an explosive device out of the Charles River Friday night, authorities said.

The magnet fisherman pulled the device from the river near the Kendrick Street bridge before contacting authorities, a Needham police spokesperson said.

The MSP Bomb Squad was then called to the scene and determined the device had to be taken to a separate area to be detonated safely, police said.

A Boston 25 News photographer was there when the bomb squad and local police left the bridge around 7:30 p.m.

Drivers were asked to avoid Kendrick Street in Needham as authorities investigated the device on the bridge.

Needham police alerted drivers they would not be able to enter Kendrick Street at 4th Avenue or from the Newton side.

Kendrick Street shut down in Needham for police investigation

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group