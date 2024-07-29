Police looking for suspect who allegedly assaulted kids in swimming pool on Mass. college campus

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a man who allegedly assaulted several kids as they swam in a pool at a recreation center on the campus of a Massachusetts college.

The alleged assaults happened in the lap pool at the Zesiger Sports and Fitness Center at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge on the afternoon of July 25, according to MIT police.

Officers received a report on July 25 alleging five incidents of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14, police said.

Police noted that the alleged incidents were reported to have occurred on July 24 between 7:30 a.m. and 8:50 a.m.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s with a mustache. He was last seen wearing a lime green shirt and carrying a duffel bag.

Anyone with information is urged to contact MIT Police Sergeant David J. O’Connor at 617-253-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group