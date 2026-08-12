Look up! Solar eclipse, meteor shower to put on show for Mass. skywatchers

BOSTON — Skywatchers across Massachusetts will have two chances to catch celestial events, with a partial solar eclipse Wednesday afternoon followed by the peak of the annual Perseid meteor shower overnight into Thursday morning.

The partial solar eclipse will be visible across New England, although the effects will be subtle in the Boston area.

The eclipse begins at 1:01 p.m. in the Boston area, reaches its peak at 1:55 p.m., and ends at 2:46 p.m., according to Boston 25 Chief Meteorologist Shiri Spear. During that time, viewers using proper eclipse glasses will be able to see a small portion of the sun covered by the moon.

SOLAR #ECLIPSE TODAY! The view won't be 🤯 in #Boston, but you'll see 16% coverage peak at 1:55 PM. You need eclipse glasses if you want to look up, otherwise I doubt you'll notice anything going on 😆 @boston25 @VickiGrafWX @AJ_Mast_WX @gregperezwx pic.twitter.com/D2v9XgYTm1 — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) August 12, 2026

While the eclipse will be more noticeable farther north in New England, the path of totality will remain far from Massachusetts, stretching primarily across parts of Europe, including areas from Spain toward Iceland.

Experts stress that people should never look directly at the sun without certified eclipse glasses or other approved solar-viewing equipment. Regular sunglasses do not provide adequate eye protection.

Later Wednesday night, attention will shift to the Perseid meteor shower, one of the most popular annual meteor showers known for producing bright meteors, or “fireballs,” streaking across the sky.

The Boston 25 Weather Team says viewers will have the best chance to see meteors during the evening hours. Cloud cover is expected to increase overnight, with the possibility of showers developing before dawn Thursday, potentially reducing visibility during the shower’s peak.

The Perseids occur each year as Earth passes through debris left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle. Under favorable conditions, skywatchers can often see dozens of meteors per hour.

Anyone hoping to catch the meteor shower is encouraged to find a dark location away from city lights and look toward the northeastern sky after sunset.

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