Police issue Silver Alert for missing man with dementia last seen in Greenland NH

State Police say Thomas Maher has been located.

New Hampshire State Police on Sunday issued a Silver Alert for a missing 69-year-old man with dementia.

Thomas Maher was last seen at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 9, 2025, near Winnicut Road in Greenland.

Police say Maher was wearing red fleece pajama pants.

“Maher has late-stage dementia and may be combative because of his condition,” police say.

Anybody who sees Maher or has information about his whereabouts should notify the Greenland, NH Police Department at (603) 431-4624.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

