Police investigation along MBTA commuter rail line after person hit by train

HAVERHILL, Mass. — An ongoing police investigation along a busy MBTA commuter rail line has led to delays and the cancellation of at least one train on Tuesday morning.

Haverhill Line train 1216 from Reading is cancelled due to “police activity on the right of way,” according to the MBTA.

The Haverhill Fire Department told Boston 25 News that a pedestrian had been struck by the train.

❌ Haverhill Line Train 1216 (7:33 am from Reading) is cancelled due to police activity on the right of way. Passengers may consider Train 218 (7:25 from Haverhill) originating at Lawrence. — MBTA Commuter Rail Alerts (@MBTA_CR_Alerts) February 10, 2026

The person was rushed to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Aerial video showed the train stopped along the snowy tracks in the Bradford area, and multiple police cruisers were parked at the scene.

Passengers were being transferred onto a different train.

The MBTA urged commuters to consider taking train 218 from Haverhill, which originates in Lawrence.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more details about the collision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

