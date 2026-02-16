Police investigating water-related death of 14-year-old child in Worcester

WORCESTER — Police are investigating the water-related death of a 14-year-old child in Worcester, police said Monday.

The teen was not immediately identified. Details about how the teen died were not released.

Police were dispatched to 8 Almont Ave. in Worcester at approximately 12:23 a.m. Monday, police said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and pronounced dead a short time later, at 1:09 a.m.

“This incident is ongoing and there are no further details that can be released at this time,” a police spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

