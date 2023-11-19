Police investigating swatting call at place of worship in Needham

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A swatting call at a place of worship prompted a large police response on Sunday.

Needham Police say their dispatch center received a call reporting a threat at a house of worship in town. Authorities did not specify an address.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Needham Fire Department and the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene.

The building was quickly cleared and authorities say they believe the phone call to be a hoax, in what is commonly referred to as a swatting call.

The origin of the phone call is now being investigated.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group