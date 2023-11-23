Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of woman at Worcester massage parlor

WORCESTER, Mass — A massage parlor in Worcester was the scene of a suspicious death investigation Thursday.

Worcester police detectives were initially dispatched to Angie’s Bodywork Spa on Pleasant Street around 11:37 a.m. for a report of a woman experiencing a possible medical issue.

Arriving officers were flagged down by a male who brought them to an unconscious female. Officers rendered medical aid before Worcester EMS arrived and pronounced her deceased.

Police say the woman’s death appears to be suspicious.

“If you have information about this incident, please send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web based message at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651,” Worcester police said in a statement.

Police blocked off the entrance to Angie’s Bodywork Spa with crime scene tape as investigators worked Thursday afternoon.

According to their website, Angie’s Bodywork Spa is open from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and offers many different options for bodywork.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

