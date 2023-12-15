Police investigating stabbing in East Boston that left man hospitalized

BOSTON — Police are investigating a stabbing in East Boston on Friday morning that left a man hospitalized.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of 168 Grove Street just after 6:30 a.m. found the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Video from the scene showed a hat and phone on a section of sidewalk that was roped off with yellow police tape.

No arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

