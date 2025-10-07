Police investigating shots-fired incident in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Police are investigating a shots-fired incident in Cambridge that happened on Monday night.

According to police, around 11:04 p.m., officers responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting gunshots in the vicinity of Clement Morgan Park.

Upon arrival, officers recovered ballistic evidence at the scene.

There are no known victims at this time.

Police say there is no known public safety threat at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridge police at 617-349-9151.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

