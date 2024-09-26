Police investigating shootings at 2 Lawrence nightclubs

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Police have launched an investigation into separate shootings at two nightclubs in Lawrence early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in front of Attika Night Club on Mill Street just after 12:15 a.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

The victim was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A man, whose name hasn’t been released, was arrested in connection with the shooting as he tried to flee the scene, police said. He is facing charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and firearms offenses.

About an hour after the shooting at Attika, officers responded to Atlantico V8 Night Club on South Union Street, where they found another man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was also taken to Lawrence General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries before being transferred to a hospital in Boston.

Police noted that the shootings aren’t believed to be random acts of violence and there is no threat to the public.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

