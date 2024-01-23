Police investigating shooting that left man with life-threatening injuries in Boston

BOSTON — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries in Boston.

Officers responded to the area of 413 Columbia Rd for reports of shots fired around 11:23 p.m., police say.

Upon arrival, police located ballistic evidence in the street, while on scene officers received a radio call for a person shot at the intersection of Columbia Rd and Dudley Street.

Officers located an adult male suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

No additional information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

