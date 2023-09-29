Police investigating shooting at Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Mass — Police and other law enforcement officials are investigating a shooting that occurred at a Lexington home Friday night.

The shooting happened at a house on Keeler Farm Way and all the parties involved were transported to a local hospital, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office says.

The parties are known to each other, the DA’s office says.

Several cruisers could be seen parked outside the home surrounded by crime scene tape shortly before 7:00 p.m.

One resident expressed to Boston 25 News that the neighborhood is usually peaceful and this sizable amount of police activity is out of the ordinary.

Boston 25 News has a crew at the scene trying to gain more information.

Lexington Crime Scene

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group