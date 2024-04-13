Police investigating shooting, crash that injured a 17-year-old in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Mass — Police in Somerville are investigating a shooting and crash that injured a 17-year-old.

According to the City of Somerville, officers responded to the area of Alston Street for reports of shots fired and a motor vehicle rollover.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 17-year-old male who had sustained up to two gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital and at this time his wounds are considered non-life threatening.

The car was towed away by 9:30 p.m. with all the airbags deployed and deep cracks and damage to the front of the vehicle.

Police believe that several individuals involved in this incident fled in a reportedly stolen vehicle that struck a parked car, causing it to roll over.

The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.

Neighbors told Boston 25 News reporter Daniel Coates they heard gunshots around 7:00 p.m.

Steve Cardoso and other neighbors came outside to find the dark-colored KIA with New Hampshire plates flipped on the one-way road just off the McGraw Highway.

A damaged white van could also be seen sitting on the opposite sidewalk.

Steve Cardoso says he knows the owner of that car but has no idea how this all happened.

“I live down here for 47 years,” said Cardoso. “I’ve never seen anything like that.”

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Somerville Police at 617-625-1212.

#BREAKING: Major police presence on Alston St. in Somerville.



Investigation is surrounding a flipped car on the one-way road.



Neighbors say they heard multiple gunshots roughly an hour ago. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/AnUzDxgoHD — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) April 12, 2024

