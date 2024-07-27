Police investigating serious crash at tolls in Bedford, NH

New Hampshire State Police are investigating a serious crash that happened at a toll plaza in Bedford Friday.
Video showed the white pick-up truck heavily damaged in the southbound lanes of the Everett Turnpike.
Police did not immediately share the condition of the driver.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group