Police investigating fatal crash involving vehicle in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass — Police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle on Friday night that killed a 36-year-old Chelsea woman.

Local and Massachusetts State Police responded to the area of Second Street in Chelsea around 7:13 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck, Chelsea Police Chief Kieth Houghton said.

Investigation indicates that the woman was a passenger in a 2010 Subaru Outback. The woman’s friend, a 44-year-old male, was driving the Outback, and another friend, a 39-year-old male, was the other passenger.

According to state police, the woman was teaching her two friends how to drive. During the driving lesson, the woman got out of the car and stood on the sidewalk. The operator then pulled forward and toward the left, and put the car into reverse, as if he was completing a three-point-turning, state police say.

While the car was in reverse, it accelerated suddenly backward, jumped the curb, and hit a metal pole holding a “no parking” sign.

The woman was standing next to the sign, and the sign came down and violently struck the woman in the head.

The vehicle itself does not appear to have made contact with the woman, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The deceased woman’s name is not being released until her family is notified.

The Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit and Chelsea police are investigating the crash.

