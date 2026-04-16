‘Meet me in this moment of truth’: Harvard professors, students demand building name to be replaced

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Students and professors at Harvard University are asking the school to rename its Leslie H. Wexner building at the Kennedy School.

Wexner, a client of Jeffrey Epstein’s and a large donor to the university, has faced increased scrutiny about his relationship with his money manager as files were released this past fall and into the winter.

Graduate student Lauren Barnes of Texas is in Cambridge at the Kennedy School for a one-year master’s degree program in public administration.

Epstein-Building Names Lauren Barnes, a student in the Kennedy School's master's program, stands in front of the Leslie H. Wexner Building at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. (AP Photos/Michael Casey) (Michael Casey/AP)

“I felt so stupid for not realizing it sooner,” said Barnes outside the Wexner building. “[It’s] a place I want to bring my family and be proud for graduation and can’t be with that name up.”

The 36-year-old wife and mother said she is a victim of sexual assault throughout her childhood. Every day she passed through the doors of the Wexner building, it triggered a physical response.

She explained, “I get really anxious. I start wringing my hands. They get sweaty. I’ll start picking at the skin or my nails, and that I know is a habit to distract my brain from the other scary thoughts of where it wants to go.”

By word of mouth with other organizers, Barnes created a coalition of hundreds of students and professors who wished for the building to be renamed.

In March, they formally submitted a “denaming” proposal to Harvard. They are still waiting for a response.

The university told Boston 25 this week that they have received the request, but wouldn’t provide further comment.

According to their website, two “denaming” requests were submitted in the last four years. Both were denied.

Professor of global communication and public policy Matthew Baum is one of two professors to sign the request.

He told Boston 25 on Wednesday, “I’m not a member of Congress. I can’t pass laws. But I do have a bit of a platform being a professor of Harvard, and I wanted to use that to do some good... Healing works best when you’re transparent and that’s what we need.”

Barnes said the university is reviewing the request, but there is no timetable for the process.

“Our motto is ‘veritas,’ which means truth,” she said. “So, I’m really asking for the university to meet me in this moment of truth, and move forward with healing and accountability.”

Wearing a teal ribbon for sexual assault awareness month, she spoke directly to other survivors on campus.

Barnes finished, “You’re not alone. Even if you’re not ready to talk about it, however you’re processing it, there are people on campus that love you and care about you and want to make this a safe space for everybody.”

Wexner has not been charged with any crimes and has maintained that he was “duped” by Epstein.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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