Police investigating early-morning shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Brockton.

According to police, officers received a call for shots fired in the area of Hammond Street.

A woman who lives inside the home that was shot at says she lives there with her family.

She says they heard 3 to 5 shots and her front door was clown out. She says she doesn’t think she was targeted so she’s not sure who would have done it.

No one was injured in the shooting and no arrests have been made, police say.

Brockton police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

