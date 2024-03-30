Police investigating deadly car accident on Second Street in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass — Police are investigating a deadly car accident in Chelsea Friday night.

Local and Massachusetts State Police responded to the area of Second Street in Chelsea around 7:13 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck, Chelsea Police Chief Kieth Houghton said.

Responding officers arrived and started lending medical aid to a woman suffering from serious injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The deceased woman’s name is not being released until her family is notified.

The Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit and Chelsea police are investigating the crash.

