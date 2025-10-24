Police investigating Cambridge shooting that led to shelter-in-place order at Harvard University

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after gunshots were fired in Cambridge on Friday morning, prompting a shelter-in-place order at Harvard University.

The order was issued late Friday morning after Cambridge police informed the school that officers were responding to a report of a male on a bicycle who opened fire on someone walking along Sherman Street near Radcliffe Quad, according to Harvard.

“Please avoid the area and shelter in place,” the university warned in a notice posted on its website. “Avoid the Quad area and continue to shelter in place. If you are inside a building, stay there.”

In an update a short while later, Harvard announced that the shelter-in-place order had been lifted after Cambridge police announced there was no threat to the public.

Investigators also recovered ballistic evidence in the area of Danehy Park, noting that there were no known victims in the shooting.

Cambridge Police are currently on-scene of a shots fired incident that took place on Sherman St. in the vicinity of Danehy Park. Ballistic evidence has been recovered. There are no known victims or on-going public safety risk at this time. pic.twitter.com/1UYPpNW7sI — Cambridge Police Department (@CambridgePolice) October 24, 2025

The suspected shooter was last seen traveling towards Garden Street and could be heading toward Harvard Square, according to officials.

One resident of the Sherman Street neighborhood told Boston 25 News that he heard about eight gunshots ring out.

“They were particularly loud. They were loud and very repetitive,” Pablo Rivero recalled.

Detectives were seen going door-to-door, searching for evidence in their hunt for the shooter.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is urged to contact Harvard University Police at 617-495-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

